Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): In response to heightened security concerns, the police in Islamabad have enforced Section 144 on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

Newly sworn-in MNAs will participate in the voting process for the prime minister's position on Sunday.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Become Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time.

Pakistan's National Assembly will on March 3 elect the country's new prime minister for a five-year term, according to the schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat.

Newly sworn-in Members of the National Assembly will participate in the voting process for the prime minister's position on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan: Mahmood Khan Achakzai Nominated by Imran Khan As Presidential Candidate Against Asif Ali Zardari.

According to authorities, the capital police have mobilized a special squad from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in preparation for any potential emergencies. Additionally, security checks at various checkpoints have been intensified.

In anticipation of traffic congestion near F-9 Park, Islamabad police have advised citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel. Furthermore, individuals are urged to carry their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) when venturing outside, as per ARY News.

According to ARY News, nomination papers for the prime ministerial election are to be submitted today (Saturday), with polling slated for Sunday at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been nominated by a coalition led by PML-N for the prestigious position for a second term.

Meanwhile, PTI-SIC has put forward Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate.

To secure the premier position, a candidate must garner 169 votes in the 336-member parliament. The PML-N and its allies, including the Pakistan People's Party, claim to have the support of over 200 lawmakers.

Following the February 8 elections, independent candidates aligned with Imran Khan's PTI emerged with the highest number of MPs, totalling 93. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)