Dhaka (Bangladesh), March 2 (ANI): Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that security measures in the Diplomatic Area, including the United States Embassy, have been strengthened in view of the ongoing global situation.

The Minister made these remarks during a courtesy call by the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent T. Christensen, at his office in the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Bangladesh Secretariat this morning.

The Minister noted that, in addition to regular police forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed to reinforce security in the Diplomatic Area. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies have been directed to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, including law and order, security cooperation, curbing illegal migration, counter-terrorism, the SPEAR programme for enhancing diplomatic security, and the implementation of Electronic Nationality Verification (ENV).

Welcoming the Ambassador at the beginning of the meeting, the Minister described the United States as a close ally of Bangladesh, noting that the US has been a steadfast partner in security and counter-terrorism efforts since the beginning. During the discussion, the Ambassador stated that the United States is keen to strengthen its bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Ambassador Christensen emphasised that the US is keen to implement the 'Special Programme for Embassy Augmentation and Response (SPEAR)' to consolidate security for the US Embassy and the entire Diplomatic Area in Dhaka. He stressed the need for the swift signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), noting that otherwise, the dedicated US funding might be diverted elsewhere.

In response, the Minister expressed the government's commitment to the quick implementation of the programme, following approval from the highest levels of the government. The Ambassador also congratulated the Minister on his new portfolio.

Regarding illegal migration, the Ambassador stated that the US intends to implement the 'Electronic Nationality Verification' (ENV) programme in Bangladesh. Successful implementation would place Bangladesh in the 'Green Zone' with regard to US immigration.

The Ambassador further highlighted that the US has been supporting Bangladesh's counter-terrorism efforts for a long time. Since 2010, the US has trained approximately 30,000 Bangladesh Police officials, ranging from investigating officers to Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and provided necessary equipment. However, he noted that the impact has been limited due to the retirements and transfers of trained personnel.

The Minister assured that necessary steps would be taken in this regard and directed relevant ministry officials to organise a meeting or workshop with concerned stakeholders. (ANI)

