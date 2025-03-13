Peshawar, Mar 13 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Thursday foiled a terror attack on a checkpost and killed 10 militants following a suicide attack near the Frontier Corps camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security sources said.

Heavy firing was heard following a loud explosion in Jandola in South Waziristan district, Geo News reported, citing police officials.

According to security sources, terrorists tried to attack the Jandola checkpost, which was repulsed by the security forces.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the FC camp, they said.

The attack came a day after security forces killed all 33 attackers who had hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and held passengers hostage in the mountainous region.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think-tank.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan.

