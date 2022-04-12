Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): Qasim Suri, who was chairing the National Assembly session as Deputy Speaker for the election of the new prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, waved a purported 'threatening letter' in the house, according to ARY News.

"It is threatening letter in my hand, which was read by outgoing Speaker Asad Qaisar after it was declassified," Suri said in the session.

"I am sending this letter on behalf of the National Assembly in a sealed envelope to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. It has been clearly written in the letter threatening serious consequences, if the no-confidence motion will be failed," he added.

The report said citing Qasim Suri that Imran Khan "has been punished for not accepting servitude".

"What I did, was in the defence of the constitution, while accepting the Supreme Court's decision. I apologize if someone has been hurt for it," he said, according to ARY News.

After Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI candidate for Prime Minister's election, announced the boycott of the election, Qasim Suri, a PTI loyalist, also expressed his inability to chair the National Assembly session.

"My conscience not allowing me to be part of this process," he said and asked Ayaz Sadiq, a member of the panel of chair to preside over the house proceedings, the report said.

He subsequently resigned from his post. (ANI)

