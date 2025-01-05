Dakar [Senegal], January 5 (ANI): Indian Navy Ship Tushil visited the Port of Dakar on Friday as a part of its ongoing operational deployment, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

INS Tushil, Indian Navy's latest stealth frigate's visit to Dakar will further bolster the existing ties with Senegal and enhance interaction between the navies of the two countries, the Ministry of Defence noted in its press statement.

The ship is being commanded by Captain Peter Varghese and will engage in various military and social engagements during the port call.

This will include interactions with senior Senegalese military and government officials and showcasing the cutting-edge indigenous weapons, sensors, and equipment fit on board. The ship will conduct interaction between subject matter experts from the two navies for mutually beneficial avenues and carry out training along with demonstrations, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In a novel gesture, an invigorating session of Yoga is also planned for Senegalese enthusiasts. To showcase Indian culture, the ship will also organise social interaction on board. On completion, the ship will participate in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) and joint patrol with the Senegalese Navy off the waters of the West African Coast. The exercise is aimed at furthering maritime cooperation between the two navies while enhancing regional security and promoting interoperability, the Ministry of Defence said in its press statement.

The visit is another strong sign of the importance India attaches to its relations with Senegal and its quest to further strengthen the growing defence cooperation and friendly ties between the two nations. It will also provide an opportunity for both navies to learn from each other and explore new avenues of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence underscored.

The Indian warship INS Tushil, on its maiden operational deployment, had also made a port call at Casablanca, Morocco, on December 27.

INS Tushil was commissioned on December 9, 2024, in Russia and is commanded by Captain Peter Varghese, supported by a dedicated team of 250 personnel. As the frigate continues its journey to its home port in Karwar, it will participate in collaborative exercises with friendly foreign navies, further promoting India's maritime diplomacy in the region, the Ministry noted. (ANI)

