Islamabad, Sep 27 (PTI) A senior Pakistani senior journalist arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of his daughter-in-law was on Tuesday discharged by a local court from the case as police failed to provide any evidence of his involvement in the crime.

Journalist Ayaz Amir was arrested on Saturday, a day after his son Shah Nawaz brutally killed his 37-year-old wife with a dumbbell apparently over a domestic dispute, according to police.

The murder took place at a farmhouse located in the capital's Chak Shehzad suburb where the suspect lived along with his mother. The farmhouse was owned by Nawaz's mother who is the ex-wife of his father.

Amir was arrested hours after police were directed by the district and sessions court in Islamabad to arrest Nawaz's parents to investigate the killing of Sara Inam, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin.

Amir was presented before the Islamabad district and sessions court by police to seek an extension in his remand but after arguments by the lawyers, the court decided to discharge him from the murder, as police failed to bring any evidence of his involvement in the crime.

Amir had rejected the allegation of any kind of complicity in the murder and instead asserted that he informed the police about it after his son informed him about the incident.

Meanwhile, Sarah's parents had reached Islamabad from Canada to perform their daughter's last rites, the court was informed during the hearing. PTI SH

