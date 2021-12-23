Sucre [Bolivia], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people have died and one more has been injured as a car fell into a gorge in Bolivia, media reported.

The car fell on Wednesday from the height of some 1,000 meters (over 3,200 feet), the Correo del Sur radio broadcaster reported.

The accident is likely to have been caused by a wet road after powerful rainfall. (ANI/Sputnik)

