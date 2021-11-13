Quetta [Balochistan], November 13 (ANI): Several people have suffered injuries in a blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area on Saturday.

Security forces and rescue officials rushed to the area following the explosion. The injured were transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta and the area was cordoned off, Dawn reported citing police officials.

Also Read | Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Can't be Removed After Injection by Drawing out Blood With ‘Wet Cupping’ Process or ‘Detox’ Bath With Epsom Salt and Borax.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Asad Nasir said the explosion occurred near a police mobile.

He added that three to four kilograms of explosive material, fitted to a motorcycle, was used in the blast.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)