Kigali [Rwanda], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, during his visit to the capital, Kigali.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued security, stability and peace for Rwanda and its people.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Indians Living in 13 Countries Took Part in Fast to Protest Against Delhi CM’s Arrest, Says AAP.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop and enhance cooperation at all levels, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

For his part, President Paul Kagame expressed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continuing progress and prosperity for the United Arab Emirates and its people.

Also Read | Weather Forecast for Solar Eclipse 2024 in US: Clear Skies in the Northeast, Clouds in Texas.

On the other hand, and on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot attended the 30th anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The ceremony was attended by a number of heads of state and government, as well as representatives of international and regional organisations.

On this occasion, the Rwandan President announced the start of a national week of mourning. Then, the President of Rwanda, along with a number of the attending state guests, laid a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, a place of remembrance and learning dedicated to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

In a speech during the ceremony, the Rwandan President said that this solemn anniversary is a time to remember the innocent victims, and celebrate Rwanda's remarkable progress through reconciliation and national rebuilding.

The Rwandan President expressed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the delegations that came to express their solidarity with Rwanda on the occasion of this solemn anniversary.

Sheikh Shakhboot said on this occasion that the 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi carries important implications for instilling the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of the other without discrimination across the world.

He affirmed that the message of the United Arab Emirates, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, carries forward peace, tolerance and hope to the whole world.

The minister praised the role of the Republic of Rwanda in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, while working to establish peace and stability and support the aspirations of peoples for a decent life and prosperity.

The participation of Sheikh Shakhboot in this occasion embodies the UAE's commitment to the principles of unity, reconciliation and coexistence, and confirms its continuous efforts to support stability and prosperity in the region. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)