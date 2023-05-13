Sharjah [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Social Security Fund has confirmed its commitment to providing quality services that are efficient, transparent, and aimed at improving its service system.

The fund offers six services, including registering employers and insured persons, registering insured persons during the transfer phase, monthly subscriptions, end of service and service inclusion, in line with enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the organisational structure and developing the work systems followed by the fund in all its operations.

The fund seeks to translate the vision and directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in providing a decent life for all segments of society, especially retirees, and enabling them to meet all their needs and the needs of their families. (ANI/WAM)

