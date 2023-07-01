Sharjah [UAE], July 1 (ANI/WAM): The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) has organised the Eid Al Adha Labour Festival in the Labour Park in Al Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah.

The festival, held in the three days of the Eid, was attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, LSDA officials, representatives of the Sharjah government departments, the private sector, and members of the Indian Society in Sharjah as well as a significant number of workers.

The festival included cultural programmes, free medical examinations, awareness programmes, art music, and entertainment, and an Eid Bazaar, including street food and Eid gifts for workers.

LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said, "After the great response by workers on the first Eid festival last year, we decided to hold it this year for the second time, to further boost the social and cultural ties among workers and to bring them together in one place, namely the Labour Park in Sajaa, to exchange Eid Al Adha greetings."

The festival was part of the events and activities continuously conducted by LSDA in cooperation with the government and private sectors, he added. (ANI/WAM)

