Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated the women of the UAE and the entire world on the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD) tomorrow, wishing them further success and leadership.

The IWD, which is observed annually on March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This year's theme is 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress".

Also Read | Sweden Joins NATO After Completing Its Accession Process, Ends Decades of Post-Second World War Neutrality.

"On International Women's Day, I express my profound respect and admiration for the women of the UAE and the entire world. They stand as beacons of commitment, integrity, and devotion, reflecting the progress and evolution of communities. Their selfless contributions have not only enriched their communities and nations but have also ascended to a broader humanitarian cause, affirming their esteemed stature and vital contributions," Sheikha Fatima said.

"Today, we celebrate our beloved daughters, the pride and pillars of our nation, and the wellspring of its excellence and guidance. Your commendable endeavours and influential role in our esteemed process of development are beyond words. My belief in your potential is boundless, and my affection for you is immeasurable. Yet, my pledge endures a mother's vow to be the steadfast ally for your aspirations and lofty dreams. May Allah Almighty's protection and care be upon you," she added. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians to Russia-Ukraine War Zone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)