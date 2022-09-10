Elk Mills (US), Sep 9 (AP) Maryland authorities say three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds at northeast Maryland home on Friday.

The Cecil County Sheriff's office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades.

Also Read | King Charles III Vows ‘Lifelong Service’ in His First Address to Nation.

The five were found in the home after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighbourhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 kilometres) northeast of Baltimore. (AP)

Also Read | Who Will Wear the Kohinoor Now? Kohinoor-Studded Crown Will Go to This Royal Family Member After Demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)