Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): Without elaborating, the Israel Defense Forces said a Palestinian terrorist who opened fire on Israeli soldiers near Hebron was "neutralized" when the troops returned fire.

No Israelis were injured.

In another development, Israeli fighter jets struck several Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a weapons storage facility, a military structure and other terror infrastructure.

The military also struck a terror cell in Lebanon near the Israeli village of Arab al-Aramshe.

Furthermore, several launches toward the areas of Kibbutz Malkia and Kibbtz Manara were identified. The IDF is responding with fire toward the sources of the launches. (ANI/TPS)

