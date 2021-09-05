Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins.

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins to discuss issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation, multilateral export control regimes and space cooperation, said External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday.

"Foreign Secretary @Harshvshringla met @UnderSecT Amb Bonnie Jenkins to discuss issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation, multilateral export control regimes, space cooperation," Bagchi tweeted.

"Today I had the pleasure of meeting with @HarshVShringla, the Foreign Secretary of India," Jenkins tweeted.

Foreign Secretary is on a three-day official visit to Washington DC. During his visit, Shringla met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl on Friday and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships.

He exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific. Both sides said agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the India-US Ministerial 2+2 dialogue later this year.

Foreign Secretary also interacted with strategic experts from prominent US think tanks on regional and global issues and different facets of the India-US strategic partnership.

During his visit, Shringla also interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on India's economic recovery and steps taken by the Government to facilitate ease of doing business and FDI across sectors.

Shringla also held interaction with reporters, where he said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely.

"US watching the situation (in Afghanistan) very closely...Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are Pakistan supported-- so its role has to be seen in that context," the Foreign Secretary said. (ANI)

