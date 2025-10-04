Karachi [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): The Sindh government on Friday (local time) imposed heavy fines and a demerit points system for traffic rule violations, ARY News reported.

The news system has been implemented under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, clause 121-A, following the amendment in the 12th schedule.

Minister Sharjeel Memon, while elaborating on the system and fines, said that the government would take strict action against those caught driving on the wrong side, breaking signals, and speeding.

He also informed that the fines in the new list have been set based on the type of vehicle. Memon mentioned that Rs 5000 fine would be imposed on overspeeding of motorcycles, Rs 15,000 on cars and Rs 20,000 on heavy vehicles. The Minister said that eight demerit points would also be included for speeding.

Memon stated that a fine of Rs 50,000 would be imposed on drivers found without a license, and six demerit points would also be charged. A penalty of Rs 25,000 and eight demerit points have been imposed for careless driving.

Sharjeel Memon stressed that people will be punished for wheeling, riding a bike without a helmet, wrong lane driving, using blurred glass, and passengers boarding from the rooftop of buses.

He stated that the government's primary objective is to ensure the safety of its people, rather than collecting fines.

As of August 10, 2025, the city of Karachi has recorded at least 536 deaths in road accidents across the city, Geo News reported.

Among these, 60 fatalities were linked to accidents involving trucks.

According to Geo News, the city has seen a surge in traffic-related incidents this year, many of which have ended in fatalities and sparked public anger. In several instances, enraged crowds have reacted by setting fire to the vehicles responsible.

A tragic example occurred earlier today on Rashid Minhas Road, where two siblings were fatally run over, triggering a mob to torch at least seven dumper trucks. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, Geo News reported. (ANI)

