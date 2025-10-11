Frankfurt [Germany], October 11 (ANI) Jeay Sindh Muttehida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat has extended unwavering solidarity to the Afghan people, describing them as a brave and dignified nation that has always upheld courage and resilience throughout history. Burfat lauded the Afghan nation's steadfastness and expressed heartfelt respect as many Afghan refugees prepare to return from Sindh to their homeland.

Taking to X, Burfat emphasised that it is a moral responsibility of the Sindhi nation to bid farewell to their Afghan brothers and sisters with dignity and compassion. He asserted that the Sindhi people are not part of Punjab's political or military conspiracies aimed at destabilising Afghanistan. "The Punjabi establishment, along with its military machinery, has long been involved in anti-Afghan activities, but the Sindhi nation stands completely apart from these hostile agendas," he stated.

Highlighting Sindh's distinct cultural and political identity, Burfat reaffirmed that the Sindhi nation has its own aspirations, history, and struggle for self-determination. He said Sindhis envision independent and friendly relations with Afghanistan, founded on mutual respect, sovereignty, and cooperation.

The JSMM chief also praised the current Afghan government's ongoing efforts to restore peace, stability, and rebuild the nation's social fabric, calling these initiatives a reflection of Afghanistan's patriotism and commitment to national dignity. He recalled that Afghan refugees had always shown respect towards Sindh and its people, a sentiment the Sindhi nation deeply values.

Looking ahead, Burfat stated that after the formation of an independent Sindhudesh, the nation would consider granting citizenship to Afghan children born on Sindhi soil.

He further urged the Afghan government to support Sindhudesh's political movement, describing it as a legitimate struggle for liberation from Punjabi colonial rule. Reiterating his vision for regional cooperation, Burfat stated Sindhudesh and Afghanistan should build strong political, economic, and diplomatic relations in the future. (ANI)

