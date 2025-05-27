Paris [France], May 27 (ANI): A delegation of Indian MPs, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is cuurfently in Paris, France on Tuesday emphasised that Operation Sindoor is only paused, and Pakistan needs to give a good account of itself and underscored India's call for global unity against terrorism.

He described Operation Sindoor as a last resort, highlighting that India has never been the aggressor in conflicts but will respond conclusively to protect its sovereignty.

"We also conveyed in very unmistakable terms, in the last nearly four open wars, and so many other countless terrorist attacks, India has never been the aggressor. We have responded. This time we have responded very conclusively, with lethal power, attacking the terrorist camps and their Air Force installations. Thereafter, Pakistan asked for peace, cessation of hostilities. 'Sindoor' is only paused. Pakistan will have to give a good account of itself whereby they must stop terrorism and cross-border terrorism because the entire military establishment blesses the terrorists in Pakistan. They understand and we are conveying that precision," said the BJP MP addressing the media in Paris.

He conveyed that Pakistan's military establishment supports terrorists, and it's imperative for Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism.

Currently in Paris, the all-party delegation met with French leaders, think-tanks, and the Indian diaspora to convey a unified message against terrorism. The delegation met with French journalists and will be meeting with distinguished colleagues of the French Parliament, the National Assembly, and the Senate, as well as the India Caucus.

""We had a wonderful interaction yesterday. We spoke to the Think Tank, and we spoke to a large number of Indians staying in Paris and other parts of France. They heard with a great degree of pain the entire unfortunate tragedy in Pahalgam, the killing with barbarism of innocent Indian lives and the way India has responded with #OperationSindoor...Today, we met the media; we will be going to meet our distinguished colleagues of the French Parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, the India Caucus," said Prasad.

The delegation strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, and highlighted India's response through Operation Sindoor, a precise and targeted military operation against terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan.

Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized that India has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will not differentiate between terrorists and their supporters. He stressed that the world needs to speak in one voice against terrorism. Prasad described Operation Sindoor as a last resort, highlighting that India has never been the aggressor in conflicts but will respond conclusively to protect its sovereignty.

"Our narrative is very clear: on the issue of terrorism, the whole world needs to speak in one voice. So many designated terrorists are there in Pakistan, which the UN has declared, and groups have declared. India did a precision strike as a last resort," he added.

The Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation is visiting the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation members also include Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Modi government has deployed seven multi-party delegations globally to highlight Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism and reinforce India's stance of zero tolerance. (ANI)

