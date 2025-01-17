Singapore, Jan 17 (PTI) Singapore Police are investigating a student protest over the Israel-Hamas war which was held at a National University of Singapore's (NUS) building which houses a research alliance with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, it was reported on Thursday.

The protest was held on Monday.

The protest organisers released a statement with a photograph showing about 100 pairs of shoes and a white burial shroud in front of the CREATE research building in NUS, according to a Channel News Asia report on Thursday.

They said this is to "mourn and honour" Palestinian students who lost their lives in the war.

The group calls itself the ‘Students For Palestine Singapore' and describes themselves on their social media page as a student-led movement calling for Singapore to cease academic, economic and political ties with Israel.

The protest organisers said they chose the CREATE research building as it houses a research alliance with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which they said "vocally and financially supports the genocide in Gaza".

Citing various other Singapore-Israel academic partnerships, the organisers called on universities in Singapore to end collaborations with Israeli universities.

The group also urged universities to divest from all financial investments with companies linked to the Israeli military, and to stop "police surveillance and intimidation" of student activists.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009, and that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act 2009," the Channel quoted police as saying.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents."

The channel also quoted an NUS spokesperson as saying on Thursday, "This is an unauthorised act on our campus property and a police report has been made.”

Over the past year, Singapore has donated more than SGD18 million (USD13.2 million) and six tranches of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday that the Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit Jordan to present a cheque to a charity organisation, while Singapore will send further humanitarian supplies to Palestinians.

"It is important for us to continue to remember that there are people in parts of the world who need help, and need it desperately. We will continue to support the Palestinians," the Channel had Minister Balakrishnan as saying.

Singapore will continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority, he added.

The minister also reiterated that Singapore supports and hopes for a two-state solution.

"That is the only way we are going to have a comprehensive, just and durable peace," he said.

Echoing his words, the city state's Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said that many have suffered from the tragedy.

"Through the conflicts, Singapore has always emphasised the need for access to humanitarian aid, and it's not been able to deliver it effectively thus far," said Masagos, who is also Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

Dr Balakrishnan also welcomed the recent agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and once again expressed the country's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Dr Balakrishnan said that the development has set the stage for an end to the violence that has devastated the region for more than a year.

"For the past 15 agonising months, too many people have suffered and there has been too much death and destruction. So at least now, there is a glimmer of hope and light at the end of what is a very long and tortured tunnel," Dr Balakrishnan was quoted as saying on Thursday by local media.

Hamas and Israel reached a deal for a ceasefire in their war in Gaza, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani announcing that the agreement would take effect on Sunday.

