Singapore, July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 16,870 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,557,648.

Of the new cases, 15,978 were local transmissions and 892 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 906 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 15,072 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 734 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 cases in intensive care units.

Three deaths were reported due to COVID-19 infection, pushing the death toll to 1,440, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

