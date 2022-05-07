Singapore, May 7 (ANI): Singapore on Saturday reported 3,162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,215,499 in the country, as per the data released by the ministry of health.

The country also witnessed four new death due to the infection marking the total number of deaths at 1,350, Xinhua reported citing the ministry.

It further said that out of the new detected cases, 365 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,797 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests.

Among the PCR cases, 340 were local transmissions and 25 were imported cases, while among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,607 were local transmissions and 190 were imported cases.

A total of 237 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five cases in intensive care units. (ANI)

