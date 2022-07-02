Singapore, July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 7,952 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,461,107.

Of the new cases, 765 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,187 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 733 were local transmissions and 32 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 6,906 local transmissions and 281 imported cases.

A total of 559 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 1,416, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

