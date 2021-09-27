Singapore, Sep 27 (PTI) Singapore reported a record 1,939 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 398 cases from dormitories for foreign workers.

The nation also saw two new fatalities due to the infection.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 1,536 cases were reported from the local community and five people who arrived from abroad were infected, the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore said.

Many of the existing dormitory clusters have reported the infections, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases reported at the cluster of Blue Stars dormitory for migrant workers rose to 283, after 40 new cases were reported.

Twenty more cases were also linked to Woodlands dormitory cluster, which now has 104 cases.

Avery Lodge dormitory had 30 new cases as on Sunday, taking the total to 238, while the North Coast lodge had eight cases leading to a total of 247 cases.

The Bukit Batok Road/Plantation Crescent domitory had five cases, taking the total to 30.

A large cluster at Pasir Panjang Wholesale (market) Centre was reported on Sunday, with 64 cases, out of which 59 workers and three trade visitors contracted the disease.

This centre will be closed for three days from Monday for deep cleaning and disinfection, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Sunday. This closure, however, is expected to cause some disruption to Singapore's fruit and vegetable supply, reported Channel News Asia, citing the SFA.

As on Sunday, 1,203 patients are being treated in hospitals. the MOH said.

There were 172 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 30 cases were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Singapore has so far recorded 87,892 confirmed cases and 78 deaths linked to the deadly disease.

