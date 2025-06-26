Beijing, Jun 26 (PTI) Six people died due to severe flooding in southwest China's Guizhou province on Thursday, local officials said.

Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream inflows have triggered severe flooding in Rongjiang and Congjiang counties of Guizhou, prompting mass evacuations.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan at SCO China Meeting, Says 'Those Who Sponsor Terror Must Bear Consequences, No Place for Double Standards'.

Over 80,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit counties.

The flood control emergency response has been escalated to Level I, the highest, in both counties.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: 41,651 Compensation Claims for Damages Filed Since Start of Iran War.

Rongjiang, a county known for Cun Chao -- a rural football league covering over 100 village teams and drawing numerous fans across the country -- has seen heavy rainstorms since Monday.

The provincial emergency department allocated disaster relief items, including 30,000 bottles of drinking water and 10,000 bowls of instant noodles, to the two counties via high-speed rail and road transport.

Also in Guizhou, rain-triggered landslides caused the collapse of part of a bridge on an expressway in Sandu County.

No casualties have been reported so far from the incident, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)