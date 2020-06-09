World News | SKorea Reports 38 New Cases of COVID-19; 1 Death

World. (File Image)

Seoul, Jun 9 (AP) South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.

Figures from South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday showed 35 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to trace transmissions linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and low-income workers who couldn't afford to stay home.

At least 1,300 infections have been linked to international arrivals, with around 90% of them being South Korean nationals who have returned home amid broadening outbreaks in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

Officials have repeatedly pleaded for people to stay home amid the resurgence in coronavirus infections, but they are so far resisting calls to reimpose social distancing restrictions after easing them in April, citing concerns about unleashing further shock on a fragile economy. (AP)

