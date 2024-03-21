Ljubljana, Mar 21 (AP) A Russian diplomat has been declared persona non grata in Slovenia and ordered to leave the European Union country within seven days, its Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Slovenia is expelling the Russian diplomat over “activities incompatible with the diplomatic status," the ministry said in a statement. It provided no further details.

Also Read | Terror Attack in Pakistan: Two Soldiers Killed, 15 Injured in Suicide Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan.

Slovenia and Russia already have reduced the number of staff working at their embassies in Ljubljana and Moscow. A number of other EU countries have expelled Russian diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Last year, authorities in Slovenia apprehended two Russian spies who used a real estate and antiques agency as a cover for their activities in the Alpine nation. (AP)

Also Read | India-China Border Row: Beijing Says Its Border Issues With New Delhi Have Nothing To Do With US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)