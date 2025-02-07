Sao Paulo, Feb 7 (AP) A small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo on Friday morning, killing at least two of its passengers, the local firefighter corps said in a statement.

The plane went down in the Barra Funda neighbourhood one the city's west side, near its downtown. A piece of the plane hit a bus, injuring one woman inside, while a motorcyclist was struck by another piece of wreckage, the firefighters' statement said. Both were receiving medical care.

A later statement said that four additional victims at the site were taken to hospitals in the region with minor injuries.

Images on local media showed the plane's fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

The plane was bound to Porto Alegre, in the southern Rio Grande do Sul state. (AP)

