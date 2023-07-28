Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], July 28 (ANI): Soldiers of Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces are participating in the ongoing Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2023 in Mongolia.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) informed about the troops participation in the exercise in a tweet.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) tweeted, "Exercise #NomadicElephant 2023 Achieving Synergy & Interoperability. Troops of both the Nations in action during the Joint Exercise at #Mongolia."

On July 16, Indian Army contingent comprising of 43 personnel reached Ulaanbaater by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft. The exercise, which began on July 17, is being conducted at Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar. The exercise Nomadic Elephant-23 is due to end on July 31.

The exercise is an annual training event with Mongolia which is conducted alternatively in Mongolia and India. The last edition of Nomadic Elephant-23 was held at Special Forces Training School, Bakloh in October 2019. The scope of this exercise involves platoon level field training exercise (FTX).

Ministry of Defence in the press release said, "The aim of this exercise is to build positive military relations, exchange best practices, develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies. The primary theme of the exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain under United Nations mandate."

During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities designed to enhance their skills and capabilities. These activities include endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training. Soldiers from India and Mongolia will learn from each other’s operational experience.

According to press release, India and Mongolia have a shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. The exercise will be yet another significant milestone in the defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Mongolian Army which will further foster bilateral ties between the two nations. (ANI)

