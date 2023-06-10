Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mogadishu (Somalia), Jun 10 (AP) Security forces in Somalia have ended an hourslong extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, state media reported Saturday.

There was no immediate word on any deaths.

Also Read | Donald Trump Set for First Public Appearances Since Federal Indictment, Speaking in Georgia and North Carolina.

Al-Qaida's East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which began Friday night.

The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

Also Read | Pakistan Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Unveils Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 With Total Outlay of Rs 14.5 Trillion.

Witnesses had told The Associated Press that some people were trapped inside the Pearl Beach hotel, which is popular with government officials. The Lido Beach area is one of Mogadishu's most popular. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)