Johannesburg, Apr 26 (PTI) Scores of South Africans, along with members of the Indian expatriate community, have gathered to express their solidarity with India and pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack at a memorial service organised by the Consulate General of India here.

Speakers representing the Jewish and Hindu communities on Friday shared their outrage over the attack and extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

Rabbi Aharon Zulberg condemned terrorism in all its forms.

“We know all too well the effects of terrorism... Today, we stand together with you. Let us work as one to mend this broken world, replacing hatred with understanding, love, and hope,” Zulberg said in his opening prayer.

Consul General Mahesh Kumar said the attack was “a cowardly act of terror” that should be unequivocally condemned.

“This attack marks the largest number of civilian casualties in India since the 26/11 Mumbai attack (in 2008), which was also targeted against Indian civilians and some foreigners from friendly countries and others who were visiting us then,” Kumar said.

“The attack forms part of a recurring pattern of targeting civilians, minority communities and visitors to Jammu and Kashmir, especially following the successful and peaceful democratic elections held in the Union Territory last year,” the envoy added.

Kumar also pointed to a disturbing historical parallel, noting that the Pahalgam attack coincided with the visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India -- similar to an attack in March 2000 in Chittisinghpura in Jammu and Kashmir, during then-US president Bill Clinton's state visit, when 35 Sikh civilians were massacred.

“The motive behind the attack appears very clear: to disrupt the narrative of returning peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The region has recently witnessed record tourism and a democratic government assuming office.

“The Indian nation stands united in the face of this tragedy. We will not be cowed. The memory of the victims will strengthen our resolve to eradicate terrorism and bring those responsible to justice,” Kumar said.

Yashika Singh, representing the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of South Africa, also denounced the attack.

“Wherever it may be and in whichever country, we do not wish for these organisations to hijack these communities, to hijack religion, and to speak on behalf of people that they don't know themselves,” Singh said.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, said the attack had shamed humanity.

“This barbaric act has been extremely shameful. From any part of the world, belonging to any caste or religion, what matters to us is being human, but not getting butchered like the way it happened there. I think the time has come when we all, from all aspects of the world, should stand up against this kind of sentiments which are prevailing in such a way that they get subdued over a period of time,” Gupta said.

“It's terribly disturbing to watch the videos of the attack. This has happened repeatedly and we can no longer stay silent. Modiji has already given a response, so let's wait for that,” said expatriate Rashmi Haribut, who initiated the Women's Empowerment League to unite fellow Indian citizens to promote their home industry products.

Haribut was referring to the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Kumar had also quoted during his address: “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.”

Her friend and fellow expatriate, Chitwan Sharma, said the Pahalgam massacre was “intolerable”.

“Taking innocent lives like this? If you have the courage, fight the military. Why come into the homes of innocent civilians to murder them?” Sharma said.

The participants at the memorial service lit candles in front of a poster bearing photographs of the victims.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

