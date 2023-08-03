Seoul, August 3: A total of 14 people were injured on Thursday after a man drove a car onto a pedestrian walkway and started stabbing at a departmental store in Seongnam, south of Seoul, reported Yonhap News Agency citing police officials. According to the officials, the attacker stabbed nine people, out of which eight of them are in critical condition. Before stabbing, the attacker hit five people with his car, out of which, two of them are severely injured, Yonhap News Agency reported.

However, just five minutes after receiving the report at 5:59 pm, the police arrested nearly 20 suspects, who are only known by their surname Choi.

The suspect works in the delivery industry, the sources said. South Korea Horror: One Killed, Three Injured in Stabbing Attack Near Subway Station in Seoul.

The victims lie in the age group of 20s to 70s, reported Yonhap News Agency. The suspect repeated incomprehensible statements to the police. He said 'an unknown group' attempted to murder him with a hitman.

Choi tested negative in a rapid drug test and was found not to be under the influence of alcohol. But, the police will send their hair samples to the National Forensic Service to investigate the crime by carrying out detailed tests and checking his mental health records. South Korea Floods: 24 Dead, 10 Missing After Flooding and Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rains.

The witnesses present at the scene reported that the suspect wore a black outfit and sunglasses and brandished a knife which is estimated to be around 50 to 60 centimetres long. Adding to that, they said that the suspect entered the department store after his car did not move. Some of the witnesses claimed that there were more than one offender and the police confirmed that there were no accomplices, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, South Korea's police chief called the accident an 'act of terror' and said that the patrols will be increased in the crowded areas and strengthen surveillance through security cameras. National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said, "There are concerns over copycat crimes due to a series of accidents, with people expressing fears of coming out onto the street."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)