Seoul [South Korea], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 438 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 34,201.

The daily caseload stayed below 500 for two straight days, but it gained in triple digits for 23 days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 158 were Seoul residents and 69 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,550.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 526. The total fatality rate stood at 1.54 per cent.

A total of 111 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 27,653. The total recovery rate was 80.85 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

