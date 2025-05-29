World News | South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's South, Police Say

Seoul, May 29 (AP) A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed on Thursday in the country's south, police said.

Rescue workers and fire trucks were dispatched to the site in the southeastern city of Pohang after receiving reports from local residents that an unidentified flying object fell and there was an explosion, an emergency office said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: UNSC Member Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero Expresses 'Support for India's Fight Against Terrorism' (See Pics).

Pohang's Nambu police station said the crash involved a navy patrol aircraft but it couldn't immediately confirm whether there were any deaths or injuries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)