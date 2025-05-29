World News | South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's South, Police Say

A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed on Thursday in the country's south, police said.

Agency News PTI| May 29, 2025 11:18 AM IST
World News | South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's South, Police Say
Seoul, May 29 (AP) A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed on Thursday in the country's south, police said.

Rescue workers and fire trucks were dispatched to the site in the southeastern city of Pohang after receiving reports from local residents that an unidentified flying object fell and there was an explosion, an emergency office said.

Pohang's Nambu police station said the crash involved a navy patrol aircraft but it couldn't immediately confirm whether there were any deaths or injuries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    World News | South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's South, Police Say

    A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed on Thursday in the country's south, police said.

    Agency News PTI| May 29, 2025 11:18 AM IST
    World News | South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Country's South, Police Say
    Seoul, May 29 (AP) A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed on Thursday in the country's south, police said.

    Rescue workers and fire trucks were dispatched to the site in the southeastern city of Pohang after receiving reports from local residents that an unidentified flying object fell and there was an explosion, an emergency office said.

    Pohang's Nambu police station said the crash involved a navy patrol aircraft but it couldn't immediately confirm whether there were any deaths or injuries. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

