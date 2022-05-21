Seoul [South Korea], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday appointed Han Duck-soo as the prime minister of his government that was inaugurated on May 10.

Yoon conferred an appointment certificate on Han earlier in the day after the country's parliament approved the appointment in the previous day, according to the presidential office.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: Vote Count Begins for General Election After Polling Ends.

Han held a number of high positions under the governments of both liberal and conservative presidents.

He served as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs under former liberal President Kim Dae-jung, finance and prime ministers under former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, and ambassador to the United States under former conservative President Lee Myung-bak. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Pakistan Police Conducts Raid at PTI Chief Imran Khan's Residence in Bani Gala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)