Seoul [South Korea], December 12 (ANI): South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) has now supported moves to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his controversial declaration of martial law, which sparked a political crisis and widespread public outrage, CNN reported on Thursday.

The decision came shortly before Yoon gave a defiant speech in which he defended his controversial actions and refused to resign, despite increasing calls from all sides for his departure.

This came following a impeachment motion submitted on Thursday afternoon by the main opposition, the Democratic Party along with five orther smaller parties.

The vote on the impeachment will take place on Saturday and for the motion to pass, it needs the support of eight members from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to reach the two-thirds majority required, Al Jazeera reported.

Initially, the PPP had urged Yoon to step down voluntarily, hoping to avoid impeachment, but party leadership admitted that their efforts had failed, CNN reported.

"We tried to find a better way than impeachment, but that other way is invalid," the party's leader, Han Dong-hoon, said as quoted by CNN.

"Suspending the president from his duties through impeachment is the only way, for now, to defend democracy and the republic," he added.

Last weekend, Yoon survived a previous impeachment attempt after PPP lawmakers abstained from the vote. However, with the PPP now backing impeachment, Han stated that party members could vote based on their personal convictions, and he expressed confidence they would act in the nation's interest.

"I believe our party members will vote for the country and the people," he said as quoted by CNN.

Yoon's martial law declaration, made on December 3, accused the opposition of "anti-state activities," sympathising with North Korea, and obstructing legislation and budgets. The unexpected midnight announcement, which was quickly blocked by lawmakers, shocked the nation, which still remembers the painful legacy of military dictatorship and martial law in the 1980s.

In the wake of Yoon's declaration, protests erupted, with public figures and activists demanding his resignation or impeachment. Support for the president within his own party and even the military has faltered. Police have launched an investigation into Yoon and other officials on charges of treason, while a special counsel has been appointed to investigate whether Yoon abused his power by imposing martial law. Yoon has also been barred from leaving the country, CNN reported.

The PPP's shift in stance on Thursday significantly heightens the pressure on Yoon and makes it more likely that the upcoming impeachment attempt will succeed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the police raided the presidential office as part of the investigation, and several officials close to Yoon have been reprimanded for their roles in the incident, CNN reported, citing a presidential security official.

Last week, former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who recommended the martial law move, was detained after resigning from his post. Kim later attempted suicide while in custody. (ANI)

