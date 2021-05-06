Madrid, May 6 (AP) Spain's health minister says the European country has detected 11 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus first identified in India.

Minister Carolina Darias says the cases were two separate outbreaks discovered by health officials in recent days.

She added a plane carrying medical supplies, including oxygen and breathing machines, for hard-hit India will leave on Thursday.

Last week, Spain's government approved a shipment of seven tons of medical supplies to help India combat it surging wave of infections. (AP)

