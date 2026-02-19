New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Spanish President Pedro Sanchez departed from Delhi Airport on Thursday after attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary saw off the Spanish President at the time of his departure.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieved President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, at Hyderabad House in the national capital, underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Spain amid high-level engagements at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Also Read | BAFTAs 2026 Countdown: Who Was the First Indian To Receive a BAFTA Award?.

The meeting between the two leaders came shortly after President Sanchez arrived in New Delhi to participate in the prestigious summit. The Spanish President was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the visit in a post on X. "Welcome, President of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon @sanchezcastejon for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship @jayantrld. The visit of President Sanchez will add further impetus to the ongoing celebrations of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI," Jaiswal posted.

Also Read | Why Has Prince Andrew Been Arrested?.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, commenced on February 16 and will continue until February 20. As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it has convened government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance discussions on artificial intelligence.

The summit reflects on AI's transformative potential, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. It features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers.

This landmark event forms part of an evolving international process to strengthen global cooperation on AI governance, safety, and societal impact. Guided by three foundational Sutras--People, Planet, and Progress--the summit promotes human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits, environmentally sustainable AI advancement, and inclusive economic and technological progress.

The high-profile Spanish President's visit and his meeting with Prime Minister Modi build on the long-standing cordial relations between India and Spain, established since diplomatic ties began in 1956.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official bilateral visit to Spain on May 30-31, 2017. The leaders have since met on the sidelines of G20 Summits in 2018 and 2021, and spoke on the telephone on February 15, 2023, expressing confidence in the growing bilateral partnership.

Further engagements include External Affairs Minister meetings with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2022 and September 2024, alongside Albares's bilateral visit to India in June 2022 and his participation in G20 events in India in 2023.

More recently, Spain's Third Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, visited India from February 7-9, 2024.

President Sanchez's current participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi further bolster these multifaceted ties, particularly in the context of the ongoing India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)