New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Spanish Ambassador to India Jose Maria Ridao on Friday said he is working on the visits of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to India this year.

"We are working on two important visits of Minister of Foreign Affairs and the visiting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The date of the visit is yet to decide but it is expected to happen during this year," the Ambassador said told ANI.

He was speaking at an event hosted by the Spanish embassy over the exhibition on famous artist Joan Miro.

"We wanted to strengthen our relations with India and determined to do this. We think that the cultural field is the easiest and most important for Indians and also for us. At the same time, we wanted to present to the Indian public the outstanding works of art of Spain. We also wanted to present the best pieces of art in our country that's why this exhibition by Joan Miro is done," he said.

In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited more investments from Spain in India's infrastructure projects as he met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

Talking about the future fields of cooperation between India and Spain, the envoy believes both counties have important collaboration in the commercial aspects.

"We have wines, technology, supplies in many fields, but we wanted to start with culture and we are already working in other areas and services also in Companies and infrastructure," he added. (ANI)

