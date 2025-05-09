Kyiv, May 9 (AP) Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Friday said a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine will be formally set up at a Council of Europe Committee of Ministers meeting later this month.

In a joint statement with foreign ministers from some 40 countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said technical legal work necessary to establish the tribunal is now completed.

The Commitee of Ministers meeting will be held in Luxembourg on May 13-14.

The tribunal will focus on prosecuting Russian leaders most responsible for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022. (AP)

