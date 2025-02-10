Colombo, Feb 10 (AP) Authorities conducted autopsies on Monday after the deaths of two foreign tourists who died earlier this month while vacationing in Sri Lanka, police said.

Police said that two women, ages 24 and 26, and a 30-year-old man, became ill with vomiting at the hostel they were staying in and were hospitalized on February 1.

The names of the two victims were UK citizen Ebony McIntosh, 24, and German national Nadine Raguse, 26, police said. A 30-year-old German man is being treated at a hospital.

Police couldn't immediately provide reasons for the deaths of the two tourists. Police said that the results of the autopsies would be released after laboratory tests. (AP)

