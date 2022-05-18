Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 18 (ANI): Several MPs from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna accosted two journalists covering parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday amid the country's economic crisis.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Parliament Journalists Association Prageeth Perera and journalist Kasun Samaraweera were accosted while reporting on parliament affairs, Sri Lanka's News 1st reported.

The report added that MPs W. D. Weerasinghe and Indika Anuruddha, while MP Channa Jayasumana had aided in the confrontation.

The two journalists filed a complaint with the Welikada Police citing that the MPs accosted them, and also snatched their mobile devices.

The journalists said the Sergeant-at-Arms in Parliament returned the mobile devices to them, after erasing the footage recorded during the day.

As the country is facing its worst economic crisis since independence, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, have resulted in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. (ANI)

