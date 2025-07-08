Colombo, Jul 8 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Cabinet has authorised the country's Navy to carry out international maritime security operations, according to a cabinet note issued on Tuesday.

Considering the knowledge and experience of the Lankan Navy in maritime security operations, "it has been deemed appropriate to grant approval" for independent operations, the note said.

Also Read | UAE Golden Visa Scheme Guidelines: Is INR 23.3 Lakh Enough for Indians To Obtain Lifetime Residency? What Are the Conditions?.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) declared the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Somali Sea, a high-risk zone in 2010 due to pirate activities.

Merchant ships engaged in these waters obtained the services of armed maritime guards from foreign private maritime security companies.

Also Read | Did Pakistan Shoot Down India's Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News.

The IMO removed the above regions from the high-risk zone in 2023. However, the merchant ships continued to engage private companies for security.

These private companies use the Galle and Colombo ports to embark and disembark the armed maritime guards on and off the ships.

On certain occasions, they also use the Hambantota and Trincomalee ports.

“When carrying out the operational activities of the aforementioned project, the Sri Lankan Navy has been entrusted with the overall

Responsibility for the national security," the cabinet note said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)