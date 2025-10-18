New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Saturday called for closer cooperation with India in trade, maritime security, and sustainable livelihoods, while acknowledging the sensitivities surrounding the issue concerning fishermen of the two countries.

Speaking at a civic reception hosted by India Foundation here, Harini Amarasuriya said Sri Lanka firmly believes in a free, open, and inclusive Indian Ocean region and beyond, where all nations can pursue their legitimate interests in peace and prosperity.

She said Indian Ocean security is something that concerns both our countries.

"No bilateral relationship is without its challenges, and ours is no exception. Issues such as the Indian fishermen fishing in Sri Lankan waters and engaging in harmful practices like bottom trawling is of deep concern to the fishermen in Northern Sri Lanka, who are regaining their livelihoods after years of conflict. This is a matter that requires sensitive handling and sustainable solutions. We are very aware of this, and we are constantly in dialogue to try and find a reasonable solution that satisfies both parties," she said.

"What gives me confidence is that both our governments are committed to addressing these matters through dialogue with empathy and respect for the livelihoods of both our peoples. The mark of a mature relationship is not the absence of differences but the ability to manage them constructively. I believe our relationship has achieved that maturity and our two countries are able to resolve any and all issues in a spirit of friendship and mutual accommodation," she added.

Dr Amarasuriya said Sri Lanka seeks to develop as a maritime hub for the Indian Ocean region and can be a natural cost-efficient hub for India's export and import trade with the world using Sri Lanka's deep water and efficient ports located in the east-west shipping lanes.

"Our ports can continue to be developed further as gateways to India's trade. Being India's closest maritime neighbour, Sri Lanka can be a natural complement and partner towards India achieving Viksit Bharat. Indian Ocean security is something that concerns both our countries, compelling us to continue to collaborate on maritime security, drug trafficking, piracy, regional maritime cooperation and energy security, particularly renewable energy development for mutual benefit. Common challenges require a collective response," she said.

"Our region's future depends on collaboration, mutual respect, and adherence to international law. Sri Lanka firmly believes in a free, open, and inclusive Indian Ocean region and beyond, where all nations can pursue their legitimate interests in peace and prosperity," she added.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister said India is a crucial partner in her country's economic recovery and development.

"The India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, signed in 1998, which was the first for both our countries, has created significant opportunities for our economies. We are committed to deepening our economic partnership through negotiations on the economic and technological cooperation agreement, which we are hopeful of recommencing soon. It would be to our mutual benefit to explore how Sri Lanka can integrate into India's manufacturing and service sector value chains," she said.

"As India seeks to position itself as a global manufacturing hub under Viksit Bharat, perhaps Sri Lanka could serve as a complementary production base, including for industries like textiles, electronics and food processing," she added.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the event.

Dr Amarasuriya, who is on a three-day official visit to India, also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday. The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing key regional issues, including the long-standing matter of the fishermen's issue. (ANI)

