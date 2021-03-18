New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A stone from Sita Eliya, the place in Sri Lanka where Goddess Sita is believed to have been held as a captive, will be used in the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The stone is expected to be brought to India by Sri Lankan High Commissioner-designate to India Milinda Moragoda.

Sita Eliya has a temple dedicated to Goddess Sita and is said to mark the place where she was held captive by the demon king Ravana and where she regularly prayed to Lord Rama for her rescue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in August last year.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, had said earlier this month that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be completed in about three years. (ANI)

