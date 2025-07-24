Tel Aviv [Israel], July 24 (ANI): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a strongly worded statement categorically rejecting the claims of stopping humanitarian aid into Gaza. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Israel urged all organizations to cease echoing "Hamas' propaganda".

The Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, "Israel categorically rejects today's statement by several organizations regarding the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza: These organizations are serving the propaganda of Hamas, using their numbers and justifying their horrors. Instead of challenging the terror organization, they embrace it as their own. In this critical time of negotiations, they are echoing Hamas's propaganda and harming the chances for a ceasefire. We urge all organizations to cease using Hamas's talking points."

As per the Foreign Ministry, close to 4,500 trucks have entered Gaza, including flour for bakeries and 2,500 tons of baby food and high-calorie special food for children.

"There are more than 700 aid trucks inside Gaza waiting to be picked up by the UN. This bottleneck is the main obstacle to maintaining a consistent flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. For some, the obsession with attacking Israel is more important than helping the people of Gaza", the statement said.

The official page run by Israel's Foreign Ministry in a post on X accused the UN of not distributing the aid in Gaza.

It said, "950 aid trucks are already inside Gaza. Israel let them in. The @UN is supposed to distribute them. So why are they still sitting there? Why is the UN pointing fingers instead of delivering food? Stop the blame game. Start moving the aid."

On Wednesday evening, Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched a scathing attack on Hamas during his visit to the Gaza Strip, accusing the group of hijacking humanitarian aid, blocking a ceasefire, and holding both hostages and Gaza's civilian population in captivity.

Herzog said he received a detailed update on the situation inside Gaza and claimed that large volumes of aid were entering the Strip through efforts coordinated by Israel, the UN, and the EU, but alleged that Hamas was preventing proper distribution.

"Huge quantities of aid are flowing in - in conjunction with UN and EU efforts agreed by Israel. Hamas loots the aid and prevents its proper distribution," Herzog said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He insisted that Israel remains committed to international humanitarian law. "Even in the midst of war, we are doing everything possible to help civilians in need - in keeping with international law, and our Israeli and Jewish values," he added. (ANI)

