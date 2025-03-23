Taipei [Taiwan], March 23 (ANI): The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) urged caution for Taiwanese travelling to China, as reported by the Taipei Times.

This comes as three more Taiwanese nationals were detained, and one more went missing in China.

SEF Secretary-General Luo Wen-chia emphasized that China is not a safe destination due to its lack of democracy, rule of law, and unclear rights and procedures, which make it difficult to predict or address incidents involving Taiwanese citizens.

According to Luo, a Taiwanese entrepreneur and his son were arrested in Wuhan under unspecified circumstances, while another Taiwanese national disappeared in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. The family of the missing individual was later contacted by a Chinese prisoner who claimed the person was being held in jail, Taipei Times reported.

Additionally, Luo noted an incident where a Taiwanese academic who had been hired by a university in Guangdong saw his housing contract suddenly voided by the school.

According to the Taipei Times, Luo also criticized Beijing for failing to uphold the Cross-Strait Joint Crime-Fighting and Judicial Mutual Assistance Agreement, which mandates that Taiwanese authorities be notified when a Taiwanese citizen is arrested in China. He argued that China's refusal to honour this agreement, along with its lack of transparency and disregard for established procedures, undermines its credibility and trustworthiness in the eyes of the Taiwanese people.

Despite these issues, Luo reiterated that Taiwan remains committed to maintaining an open, constructive, and equal dialogue with Beijing, as President William Lai has emphasised since taking office in May last year. SEF called on Chinese authorities to respect the existing agreements to foster better cross-strait relations.

China-Taiwan relations are marked by political tension, with China viewing Taiwan as a part of its territory while Taiwan maintains its sovereignty. Diplomatic ties are limited, and economic exchanges continue despite disagreements. Cross-strait relations are affected by differing political systems, with occasional efforts for dialogue and cooperation. (ANI)

