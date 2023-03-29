Alexander Babakov, Deputy Chairman, of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A Parliamentary Delegation from Russia led by Alexander Babakov, Deputy Chairman, of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation called on the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh in Parliament House Complex on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh appreciated Russia's contribution to strengthening the India-Russia relationship and added that the two countries have maintained close contact at all levels, despite COVID-19-related difficulties and other geopolitical challenges, stated an official release.

Harivansh highlighted how strong bilateral relations continue to attain new heights under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in the spirit of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Drawing attention towards the significance of this year, he said that this year both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Russia diplomatic relations.

Highlighting parliamentary exchanges that have remained at the core of the unique and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, Harivansh said that the Parliaments of the two countries have remained at the forefront of promoting bilateral cooperation as well as addressing regional and global issues of interest.

Dy Chairman Harivansh expressed hope that the current visit of the Russian Parliament delegation will further strengthen mutual ties between both countries at a time of India's G20 Presidency where global issues of concern are being discussed. (ANI)

