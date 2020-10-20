Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) has announced that Sudan will be removed from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after it pays USD 335 million to the victims of previous attacks in the US.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

According to a report by Anadolu news agency, the announcement marks a milestone in relations between the countries that have been steadily improving following the 2019 ouster of former longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan, which sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States, was placed on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list in 1993, Sputnik quoted the US State Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)