Cairo, Apr 21 (AP) Sudan's top general said Friday the military remains committed to a transition to civilian rule, in his first speech since brutal fighting between his forces and the country's powerful paramilitary began nearly a week ago.

In a video message released early Friday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said: “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."

It was the first time Burhan has been seen since the capital and other areas descended into chaos in the fighting.

It wasn't known when or where the video was made.

On Thursday, Sudan's military ruled out negotiations with the rival Rapid Support Forces, saying it would only accept its surrender. The two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck international attempts to broker a longer cease-fire.

"Ruin and destruction and the sound of bullets have left no place for the happiness everyone in our beloved country deserves,” Burhan said in the speech. (AP)

