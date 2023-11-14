Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, the first Arab to serve on the International Space Station (ISS) for a 6-month mission, has appreciated the role of the media in supporting the country's development efforts in various fields.

Participating in a dialogue session as part of the Global Media Congress's inaugural day activities, AlNeyadi engaged in a conversation moderated by Emirati journalist Faisal bin Hariz under the theme "Reflecting on my Space Journey."

He said that the most captivating image he captured from space was a photograph of the UAE. He emphasised that the homeland is the most exquisite sight on Earth.

AlNeyadi emphasised that the UAE's wise leadership paved the way for Emiratis to succeed and excel and provided us with all forms of support and care to achieve qualitative achievements for the nation.

He touched on his historic mission, "Zayed's Ambition Mission 2," and the most important experiences he went through on board the ISS during a 6-month mission that was considered the longest in the Arab world.

AlNeyadi explained that his dream since childhood was to become a pilot. He chose to study engineering, and he benefited greatly during his work in this field for 20 years.

He added, "The dream starts from childhood, and we must develop it and invest in opportunities to achieve success and excellence." (ANI/WAM)

